One of the core beliefs of United Way of Athens-Limestone County is that education is key to ensuring young people make informed life choices and live their best lives.
To that end, the agency is working with Athens State University's Center for Lifelong Learning to develop a workshop for students, from as young as those entering middle school to those in their sophomore year in college. The groups have also created a free one-hour seminar for parents wanting to know more about current work opportunities, training programs and higher education options for students.
“We are excited to be able to offer these opportunities to our community,” said Kaye Young McFarlen, director of the local United Way. “It will help the individual families and help our businesses and industries have more qualified individuals to hire.”
McFarlen said job readiness programs aren't often reaching students and parents because of a shortage of school counselors, a lack of access to the information and changing workplace needs.
“We want to open their eyes to the world of opportunities in our area,” she said.
About the workshops
For students, the cost of the 2019 Career & Academic Workshop is $25, which includes all sessions and a coursebook, “What Color is Your Parachute?”. Students who complete the course will earn a certificate from Athens State.
The goal of the workshop is to help students discover their own unique skill sets, based on their interests. Those skill sets are then matched to a potential career path.
The schedule is as follows:
• Session 1 (Oct. 28): Overview for parents and students;
• Session 2 (Oct. 30): Skills inventory and career research;
• Session 3 (Nov. 4): Time management;
• Session 4 (Nov. 6): Dream job advice from recent college and tech school graduates;
• Session 5 (Nov. 13): Paying for your education (parents invited); and
• Session 6 (Nov. 18): Interview skills.
All sessions begin 4:45 p.m. at the Center for Lifelong Learning at 121 S. Marion St., Athens. Because many students were unable to find transportation to attend the workshops, however, the program will also be brought to schools, clubs and churches.
“We want to bring back the idea that there are great possibilities that do not include going into debt and spending countless hours in the classroom or even working a menial job,” McFarlen said. “Employers are looking for employees who can communicate, engage and are eager to learn. They are willing to provide the training.”
The seminar for parents will be held Nov. 18. Parents can choose to attend an afternoon session from 1-2 p.m. or an evening session from 6-7 p.m. Attendees will leave with a folder filled with tips and forms to help navigate the days ahead.
ACT prep courses
Also continuing this fall are ACT prep courses, which represents another partnership between United Way and CLL. A student can elect to take all three components (English, math and science) or individual classes based on their specific needs. The cost for all three subjects is $105 and includes the latest ACT test manual.
Classes are conducted six to seven weeks prior to each ACT testing date. Students who wish to sign up should email Tanya Griffin at tanyagriffin@unitedwayalc.com or call 256-233-8260.
