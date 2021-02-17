Students may have spent the first half of this week at home, but it shouldn't be long before the classrooms at Limestone County Career Technical Center are open and ready for students to continue preparing for the next level of SkillsUSA competitions.
The tech center student body includes 379 active SkillsUSA members this year, and cosmetology instructor Glennis Black said competitions are the highlight of the year. Earlier this month, multiple departments held in-house competitions to determine who would join other departments in traveling to the regional/district competitions.
The skills they learn and practice to prepare for competition will also serve them long after they graduate. SkillsUSA aims to empower every student to succeed at work and in life while helping close the skills gap that can leave millions of positions unfilled. It is a nonprofit partnership of education and industry started in 1965 to strengthen the nation's skilled workforce and now includes more than 372,000 annual members covering more than 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations.
The cosmetology, automotive technology, diesel equipment technology, building construction technology and collision repair technology departments each participated in the local competition at the Career Tech Center. The winners are set to represent Limestone County in their respective regional/district competition March 12.
They are as follows:
• Carpentry — First place, Isaac Hester; second place, Brody Smith; third place, Braxton Siniard;
• Cosmetology — First place, Beth Pharr; second place, Emma Nash; third place, Ashley Madagan;
• Paint/refinishing — First place, Jaden Case; second place, Devin Wallace; third place, Ocean Wynn;
• Paint/refinishing, 1st year — First place, Anthony Perez; second place, Alex Torres; third place, Jace Pitts;
• Collision repair — First place, Riley Heard; second place, Presley Springer; third place, Chase Newman;
• Automotive technology — First place, Brody Smith; second place, Chandler Rice; third place, Cooper Brantley; and
• Diesel equipment technology — First place, Damian Casteel; second place, Gavin James.
