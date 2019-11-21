A Rogersville woman accused of stealing $2,130 from a 90-year-old disabled woman in her care is facing a felony charge in Limestone County, records show.
Janice Ann James, 44, of 130 Dement St., is charged with second-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person.
According to the compliant filed by Limestone County Sheriff's Investigator Caleb Durden, deputies were called Nov. 9 to the victim's home on Mary Davis Hollow Road to investigate checks that were stolen and cashed on the victim's account in October.
Investigators obtained copies of the forged checks and discovered the suspect was the victim's caretaker, James, according to Durden's complaint. Investigators went to various businesses where checks had been cashed, and employees at each business identified James as the person who cashed them, according to the complaint.
James was in Tennessee when investigators found her, and she agreed to turn herself in to the sheriff's office, according to the complaint. She turned herself in Friday, records show.
Bail was set at $2,500, but she was released on her own recognizance, according to court records.
