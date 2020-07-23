Amusement Attractions is hosting a carnival around Fifth Street and First Avenue near First Baptist Church in Ardmore.
The carnival began Wednesday and will run through Saturday. The carnival, which offers, rides, games and concessions, is open from 5-10 p.m. each night.
Admission is $1. Tickets are $1 each, with rides taking three to five tickets each. Unlimited ride wristbands are available for $20.
According to the Athens-Limestone Tourism Association, 100% of the gate proceeds will be donated to the Ardmore High School Band.
