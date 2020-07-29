The carnival set up at the Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo Arena has announced it will remain there for another week.
According to a social media post by Kissel Entertainment, the company holding the event, the carnival will remain at the rodeo arena through Saturday, Aug. 1.
Gates open at 6 p.m. each night, with the carnival running through 10-11 p.m. Admission is $3 and free for children 3 and under. Armbands for unlimited rides are available for $20.
“Athens, you have spoken and we have listened,” said Kissel in the post. “We will be extending our stay in Athens for another week, thanks to all of the love and support our family has received!”
The Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo Arena is located on Alabama 99 just outside of the Athens city limits.
