The Carter Gymnasium on the campus of Athens State University could eventually be transformed into a large event and convention center, if community stakeholders can secure funding for the project.
A coalition, featuring Athens State University, Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, city of Athens and Limestone County, are exploring how to not only fund a portion of the project, but also seeking support from other businesses, community groups and individuals.
Jennifer Williamson, president of the Chamber, said discussions are taking place in Montgomery related to the state issuing revenue bonds for the construction or renovation of educational buildings on K-12 and college campuses. The bond discussion is the impetus for the renewed interest in the gym because it could represent the best chance to help fund the project.
The concept isn't new, however. The idea was first discussed by then-Athens State President Robert Glenn in 2008. Williamson said talks were rekindled after conversations with community leaders reflected a need for an event space to host large-scale events or as a venue for workforce training.
“At this time, our community is limited by the size and type of events we can host locally due to event space availability,” she said.
Last month, Athens State's Board of Trustees adopted a resolution to pursue a joint project with the city and county for the construction of a multiuse event, training and innovation center on the university's campus.
A statement from the Chamber said it applauded the proposal and the trustees' commitment to workforce development. The statement said the project would benefit all areas of the population, from large companies and small businesses to private citizens.
So far, Williamson said, conversations with community and business leaders have been positive.
“With the addition of an event center and workforce training space on the campus of Athens State University, we feel there would be long-term investment and economic impact benefits to ripple throughout the entire community,” she said. “Local businesses, like retailers, hoteliers, restaurants and local cultural venues, would enjoy an increase in visitors both locally and from outside our community. It would also allow our local dollars to remain in our community through the additional revenue received from a multiuse venue. We feel this investment into Athens State University is a great collaboration between the community and the education institution.”
During a speech to the Athens Rotary Club Friday, Athens State President Dr. Philip Way said a new renovated Carter Gymnasium would be a “win-win situation.” He explained, however, the gym would need “a lot of work,” particularly considering its not completely ADA compliant.
“ … Hopefully we can create an event center, which we need and the community needs, and also it will be an environment in which you can have some corporate training rooms so that area businesses can use the facility and maybe even some innovation space,” Way said. “There's a lot of talk. People are excited, and I'm hopeful this is another example of how we can be an anchor institution working with the community.”
Funding and support
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks estimated the Carter Gymnasium project could cost anywhere from $25 million to $30 million. He said if the local stakeholders could put in 25% of the cost, it may have a better chance of being funded by the state bond issue.
He said the venue would not only be good for workforce development efforts, but also high school graduations and as an entertainment venue. As the area continues to grow, the mayor said such a facility is needed.
“This is a high priority, and it's a great opportunity we should try to take advantage of,” he said. “Why not look at investing in the future, whether you take (the gymnasium) down or refurbish it?”
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said he felt the project should be supported, given all the purposes it could serve.
“ … We need a venue that can be used for workforce development, local school events, community events and event tourism,” he said.
No such space
With the Limestone County Commission's decision to deed the Limestone County Event Center to the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, there is no local event space large enough to host trade events, conventions or concerts.
The Limestone County Event Center wasn't really suitable for such events anyway because it was only 20,000 square feet and had a maximum capacity of 1,000 people. It was used for the Chamber's annual Home & Garden Show and as a rain location for the Limestone County Relay for Life. Other events it hosted included the annual State of the County Address and commencement exercises for the Limestone County Career Technical Center.
In 2008, Athens State conducted a feasibility study to examine the need for a large event center. The idea was put on the back burner in 2010 when the Limestone County Commission spent $2 million to renovate the former Pilgrim's Pride warehouse on Pryor Street and turn it into the Limestone County Event Center.
The center was never rented as often as commissioners at the time believed it would be, and expenses to keep the building eventually surpassed the $100,000 per year mark.
In 2013, three years after the event center opened, the City Council, County Commission and Athens State teamed up to cover the cost of hiring an architect to see how the Carter Gymnasium might be turned into an event center. The three entities paid $25,000 each toward the cost.
When the project was first touted by Glenn in 2013, ideas for the gymnasium included a theater, exhibit hall, conference center and arena. At the time, he estimated the project would cost between $15 million and $30 million, a number he based on the $25 million cost of the Curb Center at Belmont University in Nashville.
The idea never progressed, however, and Carter Gymnasium's purpose as of late has been the location for Athens State's annual Christmas concert by the community band and as a dry venue when the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention is hampered by rain.
