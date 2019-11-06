The fastest-growing auto retailer in the United States plans to invest more than $40 million to construct an Alabama distribution and fulfillment center, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday.
Carvana, which lets customers purchase a vehicle from the comfort of home, will build the center in the city of Bessemer in Jefferson County. The hub will handle fulfillment activities for Alabama and surrounding states, and it will coordinate with similar facilities as the company moves inventory across the nation. The center will also house inspection, maintenance and photography services.
The project should create more than 450 jobs with an average annual salary exceeding $35,000.
“We have been working hard to position Alabama as a prime destination for fast-growing e-commerce companies needing a first-class infrastructure network for their distribution operations,” Ivey said. “We are thrilled that Carvana has selected Bessemer for its newest state-of-the-art distribution hub, and we look forward to building a partnership with this innovative company.”
How Carvana works
In as little as 5 minutes, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, then select as-soon-as-next-day delivery or Car Vending Machine pickup. Customers shop from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device.
Carvana vehicles are inspected, reconditioned and photographed in 360-degrees at its inspection centers, like the one planned in Bessemer, so customers get a detailed, high-definition virtual tour of every vehicle. Additionally, vehicles come with a seven-day return policy, so customers can live with their vehicle for a week and ensure it fits their life.
Officials in Jefferson County welcomed Carvana’s decision to locate one of its newest distribution centers in Bessemer.
“We’ve enjoyed tremendous success in Bessemer when it comes to recruiting companies to our city, whether it be Dollar General in 2011 or most recently Amazon,” Mayor Kenneth Gulley said. “We’re tremendously excited about Carvana joining this growing list of companies, especially because Carvana will be creating jobs that will offer great wages and benefits that will afford residents of Bessemer an opportunity to work hard and provide a great life for their families.”
