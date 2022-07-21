Casey White, who disappeared from the Lauderdale County jail in April, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and a fugitive in possession of a firearm, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
He escaped from the Lauderdale County jail on April 29, 2022 and on May 9 allegedly possessed five firearms in Evansville, Ind. according to court documents. He could not have a firearm because of a 2019 felony conviction of attempted murder and kidnapping in Limestone County. But, allegedly had four handguns and an AR15 rifle when he was found in Indiana, according to the release.
Casey White is detained in Alabama, on a murder charge for the death of Vicky White, who walked the prisoner out of the Lauderdale County jail on the day of the disappearance. As previously reported by the Associated Press, authorities said Vicky White shot herself and that Alabama law allows a murder charge if someone, “causes the death of any person” while engaging in certain other felonies such as escape.
"The defense previously pointed blame at Vicky White for the escape, saying Casey White was in her 'care and custody' the entire time of his disappearance from jail," according to the AP.
He will make his initial appearance in the Southern District of Indiana for the firearms charges at a later date. He faces up to ten years in federal prison on each count and sentencing is determined by a federal district court judge.
According to the release, the case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.