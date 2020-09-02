An Athens man decided to swim the Elk River after leading authorities on a high-speed chase through Limestone County, only to be pulled from the river by the Limestone sheriff and deputies on a boat.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office dispatchers received a call around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, alerting LCSO that a state trooper was in a high-speed pursuit in the Clements area, according to LCSO Public Information Officer Stephen Young. According to scanner reports at the time, the chase involved speeds of more than 100 mph and continued from Snake Road onto U.S. 72 toward Lauderdale County.
Young said the suspect, later identified as 51-year-old Chad DeWayne Green, reappeared in Limestone County and "passed a deputy at a high rate of speed on Lentzville Road." Green wrecked the vehicle at the intersection of Lentzville and Elk Rivers Mills roads, then took off on foot and got in the Elk River.
Law enforcement officers were on both sides of the river, so Green tried to avoid them by finding a place he could stand in the river and remaining there, Young said. LCSO launched two boats from Sportsman's Park and went to Green, at which point he was arrested without incident.
Green had outstanding warrants for two counts third-degree burglary and one count fourth-degree receiving stolen property. Young said additional charges are likely. No bond has been set, with Young adding it would not be an option for the warrant arrests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.