Relief from the hot, dry weather of the past 30-plus days is on the way, but some southern farmers and producers may feel the effects for a while.
Overall, nearly 20% of the lower 48 U.S. states is experiencing drought conditions. The drought has been putting stress on a wide variety of crops across the South, including cotton in Alabama, peanuts in Georgia and tobacco in Virginia, according to reports from the National Drought Mitigation Center.
Pumpkins are faring better in Alabama, though they’re somewhat smaller this year due to the drought.
“We would have liked to have had a few more pumpkins this year, but we do have pumpkins and we are selling pumpkins — that’s the good news,” said Doug Chapman, a commercial horticulture expert with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
Limestone County's next best chance for rain will come Sunday, as the National Weather Service in Huntsville is forecasting a 30-60% chance Sunday and a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night. The rain will be a welcome sight, but it's too little too late for some cattle farmers, who have had to start feeding winter hay to their cows now because of decimated hay fields.
Virtually all of the Tennessee Valley is in moderate drought, though the latest U.S. drought monitor shows northeast Limestone as being in severe drought. Drought conditions are worse in Jackson County, a portion of which is in extreme drought.
Limestone cattle farmer Donna Jo Curtis is one of those cattle farmers who had to start feeding hay, a practice that doesn't normally start until December.
“Fortunately, it was a good hay year because we had the rain (early in the year),” she said. “I was actually going to sell some hay, but now I'm not.”
The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries and Alabama Department of Transportation this week announced a plan to issue special no-cost hay hauler permits. Curtis said the decision was a good one.
“The lack of rainfall and extreme temperatures have left livestock producers with little forage and water to care for their animals,” said state Ag Commissioner Rick Pate. “Farmers and ranchers are in dire need of assistance.”
To transport over-dimensional loads of hay within Alabama, dimensions must not exceed 12 feet wide by 14 feet high. Those interested should visit www.dot.state.al.us to complete a new hauler letter form.
Curtis said the drought has affected more than just hay. Ponds providing a water source for livestock have also dried up. Another possible side effect is acorn poisoning if hungry cows eat too many acorns.
She advised farmers who have to buy hay from other sources to consider having it tested before feeding it to their livestock. Curtis supplements her hay with protein tubs to ensure her cattle have enough to eat.
The heat is also stressful to livestock, which is a concern to Curtis because calf season is fast approaching. She currently has 155 head of cattle, and hopes to have 147 calves. Stressed cattle could lead to smaller calves, which may mean diminished returns at the market.
“It's so hot, (the cattle) don't get out (to graze) until almost dark, so I know that has to be stressing them,” she said. “Sometimes if (calves) are born little, they don't (grow) out of it.”
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.