Cattlemen's association annual meeting

The Limestone County Cattlemen’s Association held its annual meeting Jan. 10, where it elected new officers and board members. The newly elected officers are President Nick Lovell, Vice President/Treasurer David Wilbanks and Secretary John Christopher Batts. Newly elected board members are Jack Batts, Ronnie Bracken, Dolph Bradford, Cliff Christopher, Ashlyn Ruf, Ken Lumpkin, Wesley Clark, Donna Jo Curtis, Dave Eaves, Jack Gilbert, Sonny Gilbert, Celena Williams, Nick Lovell, Jaffe Paysinger, Billy Posey, Dwight Raburn, Jamie Persell, Ronald Swaim, Terry Thompson, Dr. Jarod Grandland, Kyle Smith and Greg Thomas. The 2020 Limestone County Cattlemen's Scholarship was named for News Courier editor Adam Smith, for his support of the association. The night ended with an auction to support the scholarship program and a drawing for door prizes. Anyone wishing to join the Cattlemen's Association should contact John Christopher Batts at 256-509-3829.
