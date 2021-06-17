Local accounting and consulting firm CDPA, PC, will be merging with Mauldin & Jenkins LLC of Georgia, according to a release.
The merger will be effective July 1 and will increase Mauldin & Jenkins' office locations to 12 across the Southeast, adding offices in Athens, Florence and Huntsville. CDPA, PC, has been providing tax, financial planning and reporting, and consulting services since 1954.
"We are excited to begin our journey in partnership with the Mauldin & Jenkins team," said David Christopher, manager of CDPA, PC. "Their professional expertise, commitment to exceptional client service, as well as our common culture make them a perfect fit for CDPA. We look forward to continuing to serve clients in North Alabama for many years to come, and our partnership with Mauldin & Jenkins will enhance our ability to do so."
Christopher said the merger has been discussed for more than a year. It isn't the first time CDPA, PC, has been approached by another company, but it's been important that CDPA, PC, be allowed to maintain the same local feel and focus their clients have come to know — something Christopher is optimistic will continue.
"Our name will change, but our people and the way we do things won't change," he said. "That's a critical thing for us."
Merging with Mauldin & Jenkins, he said, will allow the employees at CDPA, PC, to continue focusing on client services and providing opportunities for younger members of the team.
"Our profession is changing, and we're at a size where we need to continue to move forward," Christopher said. "... We feel like this is a good opportunity, and they are good people."
He described Mauldin & Jenkins as a "very excellent accounting firm" that's "large in a way, but they still have that feel like we do." The firm was founded in 1918 and currently ranks among the top certified public accounting firms, according to the release.
"I'm thrilled to have CDPA's professionals as part of the Mauldin & Jenkins team, and I'm confident our current and future clients will benefit from the additional resources we will bring to each other," said Hanson Borders, managing partner for Mauldin & Jenkins.
Visit mjcpa.com for more information about the company.
