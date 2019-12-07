State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, will be among those featured at the Alabama Bicentennial Celebration, to be held Friday in Montgomery.
The invitation-only event is at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center. Others to be featured include Gov. Kay Ivey and former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
The Miles College Choir of Birmingham will perform as will “American Idol” winner and Birmingham native Ruben Studdard. Other special guests in attendance are set to include:
• Winston Groom, author of “Forrest Gump”;
• Dr. Regina Benjamin, former surgeon general of the United States and the first African-American woman to become president of the Medical Society of Alabama; and
• Jody Singer, director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.
Public events
A number of public events will also be held next week to mark the bicentennial. Those are as follows:
• “Celebration of Alabama” concert featuring Bobby Horton — 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Capri Theatre, 1045 E. Fairview Ave., Montgomery. This special benefit concert will open the Alabama 200 Birthday Celebration weekend with Horton, a renowned musician and music historian. He will paint a musical portrait of life in Alabama from the earliest days of our statehood through the 1850s. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2rYNk4j. Proceeds will support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Alabama-Mississippi Chapter.
• Bicentennial Parade — 10 to 11:30 a.m. from South Perry Street up Dexter Avenue in downtown Montgomery. Seventy entries representing communities, cultures, people and places from around Alabama will parade toward the state Capitol. The parade will conclude with the more than 150 member Bicentennial All Star Band performing an original composition.
• Bicentennial Park dedication — noon to 12:45 p.m. on the steps of the Alabama Capitol. The governor and other state dignitaries will unveil the 16 monuments depicting Alabama’s 200 years of statehood. Kirk Jay, joined by the Booker T. Washington Magnet High School Choir and the 151st Army Band of the Alabama National Guard, will perform.
• Alabama Bicentennial Festival — 1 to 4 p.m. at the state Capitol Complex. The event will offer exhibitions, performances and open houses in the Capitol Complex, up and down Dexter Avenue and throughout downtown Montgomery. The Capitol will play host to several cultural performances. Alabama’s exhibit of the state’s six constitutions, live music, reenactors and family activities will be featured at the Alabama Department of Archives & History. Downtown area attractions will also have special programming.
• Alabama Bicentennial concert and finale — 4 to 6 p.m. on the Alabama Capitol steps. Concert to feature popular musicians from Alabama, sponsored by the Alabama Tourism Department. The concert will be followed by a finale presentation of Alabama history presented in a never-before-seen way, sponsored by the Poarch Creek Indians.
• Encore finale — 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Alabama Attorney General Building. An encore performance of the concert and finale will be presented, sponsored by the Poarch Creek Indians.
Visit http://al200finale.org for more information.
