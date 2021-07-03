It was men versus women during this year's annual Relay For Life Celebrity Waiters Night at Applebee's in Athens. Two teams of local celebrities waited tables at the restaurant Thursday, with tips going to the Athens Relay For Life team for the American Cancer Society.
While both teams showed up, the women's team showed out and outraised their opponents $2,984.42 to $1,344. Competition aside, the group raised a total of $4,328.41 for ACS.
The lion's share of the women's funds was raised by cancer survivor Kathy Cothren, who pulled in $1,601 in tips, more than the entire men's team combined.
“It takes a woman to get the job done,” she said jokingly. “I had a lot of help. My church gave me a very generous donation, and I had a bunch of friends who came. It was a good night.”
Cothren said she was a volunteer for Relay For Life before she was ever diagnosed with cancer.
“Once they tell you about the 'C-word,' you have a whole different perspective about everything,” she said. “We are blessed to have a lot of people who help us in everything we do, and we have a good time doing it.”
Litter fighter Laverne Gilbert raised $742.41, and East Limestone Band Director Jennifer “Miss Sam” Janzen raised $641 for the women's team.
Mayor Ronnie Marks raised the most money for the men's team with $767.
“The event went fantastic,” Marks said. “There was an overall great group of people working, and the women kicked us, of course. It's for a great cause, but it's a lot of hard work. My hat's off for Applebee's allowing us to do this again.”
Athens High School head football coach Cody Gross raised $285, while Athens police officer Michael Stainbrook and Athens firefighter Jordan Pugh raised $180 and $112, respectively.
