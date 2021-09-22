The Athens Cemetery Stroll is scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Athens City Cemetery. It is a free event.
The event is presented by the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association and Sons of the Confederate Veterans as a quality of life event.
“We honor our past by sharing our stories and history. There is no better way to learn your history than in our Athens Cemetery Stroll and hearing it from our experienced and passionate storytellers,” Teresa Todd, director of the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association, said in a release.
According to the press release, storytelling from yesteryear begins at 2 p.m. with tales woven from passed-down family history and speckled with tales of a burgeoning community; their success, their struggles and even the war.
Actors are being accepted for the stroll. If interested, contact the Athens-Limestone Tourism Office at 256-232-5411.
