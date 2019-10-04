The Athens City Cemetery will come alive Sunday as a group of volunteers tell tales about its most famous residents during the Athens Cemetery Stroll.
The event, presented by the Athens-Limestone Tourism Association and Sons of Confederate Veterans, is set for 2-5 p.m. The event is free, but donations are welcome.
This year's stroll is part of the Alabama Bicentennial.
Locals will don period dress for the occasion as they recount local, family and county history amid the tombstones. Music will be provided by the Athens Dulcimer Club. Some volunteers are descendants of the people they are portraying.
Those interested in participating are asked to visit https://bit.ly/2LMy81H to reserve a spot. There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms Sunday, but tourism officials are hoping the rain holds off until later that evening. In case of inclement weather, a rain date will be announced Sunday.
The cemetery is on East Hobbs Street in Athens. For more information, call the tourism office at 256-232-5411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.