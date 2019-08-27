Some Limestone County residents may soon get visits from employees with the U.S. Census Bureau, as address canvassing is now underway.
The Limestone County Commission released a statement Tuesday saying Census employees would be knocking on doors to ask a few simple questions to verify address information for inclusion in the census.
“These employees will introduce themselves as a Census Bureau employee, show their official government ID badge, and explain the purpose of the visit,” the statement said.
Address canvassing will continue through Oct. 18.
“A complete count of everyone in Limestone County during the 2020 Census is crucial for the future of our county,” said Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly.
About address canvassing
Address canvassing improves and refines the Census Bureau’s address list of households nationwide, which is necessary to deliver invitations to respond to the census. The address list plays a vital role in ensuring a complete and accurate count of everyone living in the United States.
This operation is one of several activities the Census Bureau conducts to ensure an accurate and complete count. The Census Bureau also partners with the U.S. Postal Service and tribal, state and local officials to update the address list.
