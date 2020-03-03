State and local officials believe the 2020 Census doesn't just count, it makes a difference. Citizens in Limestone County can help make a difference in more ways than one.
The Census Bureau is recruiting workers. The jobs pay $16 per hour to Limestone County residents and includes mileage reimbursement with flexible hours and summer work opportunities. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver's license. Those interested can apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs and call 1-255-JOB-2020 for application assistance. The deadline was extended in late February and will continue through July.
“As of Thursday, we were almost at 90% of the workers we are looking for in Limestone County,” said Michelle Williamson, community relations coordinator for the Limestone County Commission. “We have had an overwhelming response.”
Williamson said she believes the response shows citizens know how much the census matters to the county.
Citizens can also make a difference by doing their part to complete the census. Williamson said the Census Bureau will send out mailers in mid-March to every household in the county. Residents have three ways to respond — online, by calling a toll-free number or by requesting a traditional paper form.
“Be looking for it in the mailbox,” Williamson said, adding she encourages all residents to participate in Census 2020 because it will determine how much federal and state funding the county receives for a variety of programs. As much as $13 billion in federal appropriations are at stake. She said an accurate census count in the county is vital to programs such as education, healthcare, infrastructure and more. Due to projected slow growth, the state is also currently at risk of losing a Congressional representative, which means one less voice at the federal level.
“Many of our citizens directly benefit from federal programs,” Williamson said. “Those programs are determined in part, by citizen data.” She said it equals about $1,600 per citizen.
“Dollars follow the numbers, not the need,” Williamson said.
“The 2020 Census is important to the future of our county,” Commission Chairman Colin Daly said at the State of the County Address last week. “We all have something to lose.”
Williamson said she would love to see Limestone County hit a 100% count.
“I feel like citizens are picking up on the importance of the census,” Williamson said, adding she can see it in the number of people applying to work for the census. “Our county is smart. We know what's important.”
