Central Church of Christ will open at noon today (Tuesday, Feb. 16) as a warming station for those without power. The church will monitor conditions to determine how long to remain open. Snacks will be available.
Central is located at 320 U.S. 31 North near the Athens High stadium.
"If you know of family, friends or neighbors without power who cannot drive and you are able to offer rides, please take them to the church," said City of Athens Communications Specialist Holly Hollman.
Scottsboro is sending utility crews to assist our linemen in restoration of power but some areas could remain without power until tomorrow, Hollman said.
