Temperatures may be down across Limestone County this week, but the number of students attending local schools is up thanks to the growth the area has been experiencing over the last few year.
The Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual State of Education address Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Beasley Center in downtown Athens.
Representatives from Athens City and Limestone County schools, Athens Bible School, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy and Limestone County Career Technical Center were on hand to give an update on how each institution is faring in 2021.
Athens City Schools
Superintendent Beth Patton said Athens City Schools works to provide its students with learning opportunities not found in all systems. That includes science, technology, engineering and mathematics courses.
“Our most popular pathways continue to be engineering, computer science and health science,” Patton said. “We are excited about our Ready to Work program. Last year students had the chance to interview with local businesses, and all students who were interviewed received a callback and contingent job offer.”
Patton also mentioned the implementation of project-based learning and the use of the academy model for the system's elementary schools.
“We are the first school system in the state to implement project-based learning systemwide,” she said. “Our teachers curate multiple resources and work together to build engaging units of study with powerful tasks that are designed to teach and assess to state standards. We pride ourselves on being a progressive, high-quality school system.”
Patton also spoke of the need to eventually add a new elementary school on the eastern side of Athens.
“We are looking at all the growth on the east side of town, and (FAME Academy at) Brookhill is near capacity,” she said.
Limestone County Schools
Superintendent Randy Shearouse said Limestone County Schools is a large system with over 8,000 students in brick and mortar classrooms.
“That's a lot of students to take care of, and we want to make sure they all get a great education,” he said.
Shearouse spoke of LCS' capital improvement plan. He said construction is ongoing at Tanner Elementary School to create new office space and renovate the bathrooms. He said Tanner is experiencing a lot of growth, and the system anticipates more.
“Limestone County Schools enrollment grew by 175 students over last year,” he said.
Shearouse also mentioned upcoming renovations at West Limestone and a new Elkmont Elementary School being built as part of the capital plan.
“We have land being donated for the new Elkmont Elementary, and the town has helped us out a lot with that project,” he said. “It is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024. It will have a 100,000-square foot main building to accommodate 750 students, and it can be added on to later. It's going to be great for the community of Elkmont.”
Shearouse also mentioned growth on the eastern side of the county, with Creekside Primary and Elementary now hosting over 1,000 students combined.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
Steven Murr, the head of school for Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, said LLCA is a full-accredited kindergarten through 12th grade school with three campuses. He said LLCA recently purchased 31 acres of land adjacent to the campus on Sanderfer Road for its next phase of building.
He said despite the issues surrounding COVID-19 and the virtual learning students had to utilize for parts of the last two school years, they did not regress but even increased in several academic areas.
Murr also called back to his 2020 State of Education address when he told LLCA students and parents that LLCA would soon light all of its sports fields. That dream has now become reality.
He also said LLCA will field a varsity football program in 2022.
Athens Bible School
Bryan Pennington, the chairman of the Athens Bible School board, spoke on behalf of ABS. He said students are thriving and growing at ABS, and the school is continuing its mission by hosting bible study and age-appropriate chapel each day.
Pennington said ABS got a new elementary playground since the last State of Education address, and enrollment is up 10% at the school.
He said the size of ABS' pre-K program has doubled, and the school had to add a second kindergarten class to accommodate all the growth.
Pennington said the most exciting thing currently happening at ABS is construction on a new multi-sport complex that will include baseball and softball fields, tennis courts, a track and lighting for each facility. He said the project will be completed in phases and is expected to be finished by the spring of 2023.
Limestone County Career Technical Center
Director Vince Green of Limestone County Career Technical Center said LCCTC is a “hidden gem.” He said the facility has the tools and training to build a “21st century” workforce.
“We have 23 programs and the most modern training equipment money can buy,” Green said. “Across the county we have about 2,400 students, with an average of 750 on campus each day.”
Green said LCCTC strives to make sure its students are college and career ready by giving them real-world work experience, with some able to earn credentials before they even leave to further their education.
He said some student do not think they can make it in college, but after sitting in on courses at LCCTC some end up changing their minds. He said if any students in Limestone County are unsure of what they want to do after high school, “send them all to us — we won't turn anyone down.”
