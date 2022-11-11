On Monday, educators and administrators from around the county met at Athens State University for the State of Education breakfast, hosted by the Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce.
“So many amazing things are happening at our schools in Athens and Limestone County, but we don’t always hear about them. The State of Education breakfast is a great opportunity for our local schools to showcase new projects and initiatives," said Weston Coleman, Chamber Vice Chair Workforce & Education. "After all the presentations this week, it’s obvious Athens and Limestone County are moving in the right direction when it comes to education.”
Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse noted the district's focus on capital improvement with many new facilities being erected, such as the new Elkmont Elementary School, and others being renovated.
"The State of Education in Limestone County is a great time to showcase all of the great things happening in Limestone County Schools," said Shearouse. "This year we focused on our new facilities and renovations in the district."
He went on to say, "our board has a vision for the future and strives to provide our students with the very best education possible."
Superintendent of Athens City Schools Beth Patton reminded the community of the ongoing progress at the new Athens Elementary School.
"We thank the Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce for providing the opportunity to share a snapshot of our district at the annual State of Education," said Patton. "We are excited to share about all of the great things going on in ACS, especially our new iAcademy at Athens Elementary."
Patton went on to say, "we look forward to our students starting off the new semester in their new 'home.'"
Following the State of Education this week, boxes began being moved to the new building in preparation for the students' arrival in 2023.
