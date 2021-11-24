Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010 and has been cosponsored by the United States Small Business Administration since.
Locally, the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce and Athens Main Street came together at Bennett's Clothing on The Square in Athens Tuesday, Nov. 23, to host a kickoff event highlighting this weekend's Small Business Saturday.
Chamber President Pammie Jimmar said the days after Thanksgiving — Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday — represent one of the largest shopping weekends of the year.
“We encourage you to get up, get out and shop local,” she said. “Small businesses need you, and we want you to be a support to our community.”
Bennett's has been in business in Athens for more than 45 years. Cory Bennett said the business tries to focus on customers, while David Bennett said Athens is a great community to live and work in.
“We love Athens and always have,” David Bennett said. “We meet new people all the time, and we enjoy helping them out. We appreciate the community, and keep coming.”
Jimmar said Bennett's is known for its great customer service, which is something that helps small businesses a good place to come and shop.
“The most important thing is their presence in downtown Athens and what it has meant to the community,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “Small business is the heartbeat of (the economy). It's getting holiday time, and the doors are open.”
Commission Chairman Collin Daly said his family has always shopped at Bennett's. He said he has to come to the store every time his family comes to Athens because his young son is named Bennett, and “he thinks it's his store.”
“I can't think of a better place to begin Shop Local, Love Local this week than Bennett's,” said Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson. “They are an anchor store for our downtown. We appreciate them being here, and we are so pleased they have persevered through hard times.”
Jimmar and Richardson encouraged residents to keep Bennett's, and all other local small businesses, in mind as the holiday shopping season revs up.
