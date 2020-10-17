Voters wishing to learn a little bit more about some of the candidates in the upcoming general election are invited to a virtual political forum next week.
The Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce will record the forum live starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. The forum will feature local candidates appearing on the Nov. 3 ballot, and a link to the recording will be shared after the event on the Chamber's social media pages.
The Chamber is partnering with The News Courier for the forum. The News Courier will have additional coverage of the forum online and in print editions following the event.
