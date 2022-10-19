Local chamber of commerce members met with members of Athens and Limestone County government for “Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day” on Oct. 19.
Mayor Ronnie Marks and Limestone County Chairman Collin Daly both signed proclamations recognizing the day.
“You are the base and the lifeblood of this community, this state, and this nation,” Mayor Marks said to the Athens-Limestone Chamber employees, board members, and others in attendance.
“I want to thank our chamber for all they do,” said Chairman Daly. “I tell a lot of people if you’re not involved with the chamber you need to get involved. It’s a great group.”
“If you think you want to rebuild America, I promise it ain’t going to drop from Washington down here. It’s going to go from here up there. So, we are what makes it happen,” Mayor Marks said.
Chamber chairman, William Ming, and president, Pammie Jimmar, thanked the city and county for their support of the chamber.
“I just want to recognize this important day ... to encourage all of Athens-Limestone County residents to learn more about the chamber, its impact and support of local businesses and non-profits,” Mayor Marks said.
“I always say ‘you shop with the people that support your community.’ They are what makes the community. Small business is the backbone of America,” Chairman Daly said.
Jimmar also noted two local businesses who are receiving state recognition. Two businesses from the Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce were selected as finalists for the Business Council of Alabama’s small business award: Athens Florist and Express Employment Professionals. The winner of the award will be announced at the Business Council of Alabama’s annual meeting in November.
Matthew Jimmerson, owner of Athens Florist, is also a chamber board member.
“Everybody wants to feel a purpose and you know, having leaders that makes you feel like you serve a purpose and that you’re involved in something, that is important,” Jimmerson said. “That means a lot to me as a person and as a business owner, and so I know it means a lot to our community.”
Jimmerson bought Athens Florist when he was just 19-years old in 2019 and after pushing through the COVID-19 pandemic and making some changes to the business he’s now seeing growth. He spoke about the chamber leadership.
“Pammie and William, they don’t care just about the businesses. They care about the people behind the businesses,” Jimmerson said. “The fact that we can really recognize the ones who are really pushing and grinding and trying to get us to the next step ... it is an honor to be a part of that and to recognize them for that.”
