Voters wishing to learn a little bit more about some of the candidates in the upcoming Athens municipal election are invited to a virtual political forum next week.
The Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce will livestream the forum on their Facebook page starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.
The forum will feature candidates in the Athens mayoral race and the race to represent Athens City Council District 4. There are currently four mayoral candidates and two District 4 candidates on the ballot.
The municipal election is set for Aug. 25.
