One charge against the Limestone County man once accused of feeding meth to an “attack squirrel” was dropped Tuesday, according to court records.
Limestone County Circuit Judge Matthew Huggins dismissed a receiving stolen property charge against Mickey Paulk, 35, of Athens.
Paulk is still facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. He was arrested on those charges in June. His case will be presented to the grand jury. He faces an additional charge of possessing prohibited wildlife for owning a pet squirrel named DeezNuts. A bench trial for that charge, filed by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, is set for Oct. 21.
Paulk's case made national headlines after he eluded capture for more than a week following a June 17 search of what Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigators believed was his apartment. The search uncovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, body armor and the pet squirrel. Investigators were told before the search Paulk had trained the squirrel as an attack animal and possibly fed it meth to keep it aggressive.
Less than 24 hours after the search, Paulk and the squirrel were receiving national attention. Memes, GIFs and even a Twitter account (@attacksquirrel2) dedicated to the squirrel appeared online. Paulk posted a video of himself and the squirrel to Facebook. In it, he said he retrieved the squirrel shortly after its release and denied ever feeding the squirrel meth.
Paulk continued to avoid capture by law enforcement until June 27, when investigators caught him leaving a hotel in Killen on a motorcycle that had been reported stolen from Huntsville. Paulk led law enforcement officers on a brief chase before crashing the motorcycle into an unmarked LCSO vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.