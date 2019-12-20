An Athens couple accused of exposing their son to methamphetamine faces charges of chemical endangerment of a child, an official said Thursday.
Limestone County Sheriff's Deputy Terry Johnson arrested Donna M. Heist, 39, of 16695 Brooks Drive, and Ryan James White, 42, same address, on a single count each Wednesday, court records show.
They were released Wednesday from the Limestone County Jail after each posted a $5,000 bond, records show.
The Department of Human Resources reported the possible exposure of the child, who is about age 12, Young said. DHR said the incident occurred Dec. 7, records show.
