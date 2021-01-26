COVID-19 is impeding Athens Police Chief Johnson from performing one of his favorite aspects of the job — interacting with citizens.
“Because of social distancing and the decrease in public events, I haven’t been able to get out and talk to people around town like I normally do, and it bothers me,” Johnson said. “I miss that interaction. I miss hearing about their families, their concerns, their ideas.”
Johnson decided he is going to try “Chatting with the Chief” and setting aside time for citizens to call him.
“They can ask me questions, tell me about an issue they are having or share information they think we need to know,” he said.
Johnson plans to answer the calls but will also have senior staff available to answer calls if needed. Citizens who want to participate can call 256-233-6806 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday.
“We’ll see how this first one goes and determine if this needs to be a once a month thing or every other week,” he said.
To stay updated about “Chatting with the Chief” call times, sign up for Nixle alerts from the city at https://local.nixle.com/register/ and follow “City of Athens and Utilities” or follow the city on Facebook at “City of Athens, Alabama (Public Relations).”
