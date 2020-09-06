The 10th annual Athens 10K/5K/1 Mile Run of the Chick-fil-A North Alabama Race Series is going virtual for 2020. Race organizers are challenging people to get off the couch and run to support the East Limestone High School Marching Indians.
Here’s how the virtual race will work:
• Register any time before Sept. 25;
• Run the distance you registered for any time between Sept. 5 and 11 a.m. Sept. 26;
• Submit your time online or download the new IYR Virtual app to your phone for free and use it to automatically record and upload your time to the race website.
Visit chickfilaathens5k10k.itsyourrace.com/register/ for more information and to register.
The Marching Indians are composed of more than 350 students, ages 11 to 19, in three bands and 10 ensembles. The band is student-led, allowing students to grow not only as musicians but as leaders, managers and innovators.
Rapid, unprecedented growth during the COVID-19 pandemic has created a critical need for instruments, equipment and uniforms in the East Limestone community. The mission of the ELHS Band Program is to empower students through music, performance, leadership and service.
“The race has always been such a big part of how we try to positively impact our community, so we’re very excited to still be able to make it happen,” said Hope Carter, marketing director for Chick-fil-A of Athens. “We love being able to support the East Limestone Marching Band in this way.”
“We appreciate Chick-fil-A’s continued partnership with the East Limestone Band,” said East Limestone Band Director Jennifer Janzen. “I promise these talented kids will turn every dollar into music. I hope (people) will join us in supporting this exceptional program committed to growing great kids.”
Chick-fil-A of Athens and the East Limestone Band encourage runners to send selfies and videos of their routes. Tag @cfaathens_al and @east_limestone_band on Instagram and use the hashtag #CFAAthensALVirtualRace to share where the race series is taking you this year.
