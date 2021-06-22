Residents of Athens and Limestone County will soon have the chance to have a night out for dinner also help a good cause.
The Limestone Child Advocacy Center is partnering with Buffalo Wild Wings in Athens, 22099 U.S. 72 E., for a fundraiser. From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, anyone who purchases a meal at BWW can present their waiter with a specific ticket, and 15% of their total bill, not including tax, gratuity or promotional discounts, will be donated to Limestone CAC.
According to Christina Bowsher, community awareness and marketing coordinator with Limestone CAC, said she reached out to the restaurant after learning they had done similar “spirit night” fundraisers for local school groups.
“We thought it would be a good way to connect with a local business and raise money,” she said. “We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, so everything our center does runs on grants and donations. The services our center provides are free of charge.”
Bowsher said a table will be set up near the entrance to the restaurant with tickets and information about Limestone CAC. She said she would also be on hand during the event to answer any questions patrons may have about the center.
Flyers containing the ticket are also available on Limestone CAC's website at www.limestonecac.com as well as the nonprofit's social media pages.
Bowsher said the child advocacy center is planning a similar fundraiser with Panera Bread in August and another movie night at Cinemagic in October like one held last year.
About Limestone CAC
“We provide services to children and their family members when there is an allegation of abuse or severe neglect,” Ann Chandler, a child forensic interview specialist, told The News Courier earlier this year. “The child could be a witness to a crime or could have been a victim of sexual or physical abuse. We receive referrals from (the Department of Human Resources) and law enforcement.”
Forensic interviews are legally justifiable, fact-finding interviews with a child conducted by specially trained professionals at the request of law enforcement or DHR, according to the Limestone CAC website. Chandler said these interviews are conducted in a very child-friendly location in rooms decorated in bright colors.
“The room the children are interviewed in is not a cold, sterile interview room like where perps are interrogated,” Chandler said. “Our people are specially trained in interviewing children in a child- and family-friendly atmosphere.”
Once interviewed, the Limestone CAC can refer a child for therapy services, and the nonprofit will continue to aid victims and their families throughout the court process if the case is tried.
Chandler said Limestone CAC has therapists on staff trained in trauma therapy as well as a victim advocate that keeps in touch with families even after the legal process is complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.