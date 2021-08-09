A local 5-year-old had to be flown by helicopter for medical treatment after being bitten by the family dog, according to officials.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said personnel from the Athens Police Department, Athens Fire & Rescue and Athens-Limestone Ambulance Service responded to the scene on Piney Creek Drive around 2:30 p.m. Monday. He said the child "had been bit on the face and head area" by a border collie and long-haired dachshund mix.
"Currently, we don't know what led to the child being bit," Johnson said.
Officers took the dog to the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter, while the child was flown to an area hospital for treatment. Johnson said officers reported the child's injuries did not seem to be life-threatening as of Monday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.