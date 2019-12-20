The trial of a former East Limestone Boy Scout leader charged with possession of child pornography will likely be postponed again after the accused's defense attorney asked the court for more time to prepare in light of evidence new to him, court records show.
Jury selection in the trial for Robert Glen Kahler, 53, of 17078 Ennis Road, Athens, was scheduled to begin Monday morning in Limestone County Circuit Court. However, Circuit Judge Chadwick Wise excused prospective jurors until Wednesday morning at the request of defense attorney Russell Crumbley of Huntsville.
Later in the day Monday, Crumbley filed a motion asking the court to continue the trial to an even later date. The attorney listed the following reasons:
1.) New evidence has been brought to his attention;
2.) Due to the new evidence — a short video — the undersigned needs to consider alternate strategies for trial;
3.) He needs to subpoena additional information to be fully prepared for trial; and
4.) Following the meeting Monday morning between him, Wise and the prosecution, and after meeting with his client, he feels the request to continue the case is necessary.
No ruling had been made as of Thursday.
Kahler is accused of downloading hundreds of pornographic images of children to his computer. He denies downloading the images.
The case
In 2014, investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were conducting an online investigation into the sharing of child pornography files when they discovered one suspect, Kahler, lived in Limestone County, according to Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, at the time of Kahler's initial arrest.
Limestone investigators obtained a search warrant, which was executed July 3, 2014, at Kahler’s residence, Young said. Kahler’s computers were seized and sent for forensic examination, which revealed hundreds of pornographic images of children had been downloaded on his computer, he said.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Investigator Leslie Ramsey obtained the arrest warrant for Kahler, who has no prior arrests or convictions for sexual offenses, according to court records.
Possible penalty
In Alabama, possession of obscene matter is a Class C felony. It is defined as a person knowingly possessing obscene matter that contains a visual depiction of a person under age 17.
Under state law, a Class C felony is punishable upon conviction by no fewer than one year and a day and no more than 10 years in state prison. However, if the crime is a sex offense involving a child or if it involves the use or attempted use of a firearm, the minimum penalty is no fewer than 10 years in state prison.
