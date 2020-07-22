An Athens man accused of directing multiple victims under the age of 12 to engage in sex acts with him is among the 28 individuals recently indicted by a Limestone County grand jury, records show.
Noah David Roberts, 21, was arrested Feb. 12 after four Athens Intermediate School students reported Roberts drove up while they were waiting for the bus and asked them to have sexual contact with him, Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said at the time.
Johnson said none of the children — who were 10 or 11 years old at the time — had physical contact with Roberts, and they notified staff as soon as they arrived at school.
However, Roberts was only arrested on three charges of directing a child to engage in sexual contact. Records show prosecutors requested two days after the arrest that one of the three charges be dismissed because the state was "unable to meet its burden of proof."
On June 3, a Limestone County grand jury indicted Roberts on the remaining two counts. Records show Roberts initially pleaded not guilty, but his defense attorney, J. Brent Burney, later moved to withdraw the plea and instead apply for youthful offender status.
The age limit for youthful offender status is 21 years old. Roberts was 20 when the alleged crimes occurred.
Others who were indicted by the June 3 grand jury and the charges for which they were indicted are below.
Drug charges
Kaleb Lee Barnhill, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Amanda Gail Dabbs, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Fred Dews, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Bashir Ahmed Elbashir, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Edward Thomas Ferguson, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Tyquan Jaymarkt Gilbert, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Angel Daniel Hernandez, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Steven Taft Landers, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Stacey Virgil Lemay, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; David Patrick Mitchell, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Grant Anthony Peoples, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Bradley Austin Pugh, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; David Joseph Ramirez, first-degree possession of marijuana; Michael Edwards Sanders, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Chad Nathan Simmons, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; and Kevyn Kirsk Vazquez, possession/receipt of a controlled substance.
Theft, forgeries
Chad Phillip Farmer, first-degree theft of property; Jacob Keith Heard, first-degree receiving stolen property; Jamarkis Laguan Holcombe, first-degree theft of property; Jessi Ashlin Ish, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card; Aleia Jean Johnson, possession of a forged instrument; Jamar Rondre Martindale, possession of a forged instrument; Candance Marie Newton, second-degree theft of a controlled substance; and Cori Nicole Rancano, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card.
Other
Castillo Dontae Carthen, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm (pistol); James Hubert Overton, violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act; and Brandon Michael Propst, leaving the scene of an accident.
