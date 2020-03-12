The Hospice of Limestone County Chili Challenge has been postponed due to concerns about COVID-19 and large crowds, said Executive Director Suzanne Paysinger.
The annual event, which was scheduled for Saturday in Athens, is the primary funding source for the county's only nonprofit hospice.
"In order to protect the public health of the most vulnerable in our community, our staff and most of all our patients, we have decided to reschedule Chili Challenge for a later date. We thank everyone for their understanding and most importantly their support of Hospice of Limestone County."
Paysinger said all items donated for the silent auction will be kept and used on the rescheduled date.
For more information, call the Hospice office at 256-232-5017.
