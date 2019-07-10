PELHAM (AP) — Authorities have asked residents to stay inside after a chlorine leak was discovered near homes and businesses in suburban Birmingham.
Pelham Fire Chief Tim Honeycutt says a worker discovered a leaky container containing about 150 pounds of chlorine gas inside a water treatment station Wednesday. He says a resident had called after smelling something unusual in the area.
One person was sent to a hospital with breathing problems, but no serious injuries were reported.
The chief said workers were able fix the leak. But city officials asked residents of a nearby neighborhood and businesses to shelter in place and to avoid going outside until the gas dissipated.
Exposure to chlorine gas can cause breathing problems, burning eyes and nausea.
