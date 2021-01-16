Chocolate lovers rejoice. Those who love the sweet treat don't want to miss the annual Athens Main Street Chocolate Walk, which is returning to downtown Athens. The event is set from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.
The self-guided event will start at the Athens Main Street office, located at 107 North Jefferson Street, where walkers will pick up their pre-paid ticket(s), a map to participating businesses and a bag to collect their chocolate goodies.
Only 300 tickets will be sold for the popular event. Tickets will go on sale at noon Monday and can only be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-chocolate-walk-tickets-136288467475 through Eventbrite. Tickets are $6 (plus processing fee).
The event serves as a fundraiser for Athens Main Street. All of the chocolate on the walk has been donated by participating downtown businesses.
Ticket holders visiting all the participating businesses can be entered to win $25 “Love Bucks” redeemable at any of the participating businesses.
Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson encourages everyone, with or without a ticket, to come downtown to get their loved one something for Valentine’s Day.
“In addition to delicious chocolate treats, participating businesses are planning to offer sweet deals, sure to delight shoppers,” Richardson said.
Organizers said businesses will be following and encouraging patrons to follow all COVID-19 guidelines including the wearing of masks and physical distancing.
Last year, tickets sold out within 48 hours of release, according to organizers. Participants are encouraged to purchase tickets early.
