Through the financial and personal woes of the 2020s, local artists are a demographic that have felt significant economic impact.
To many, it may be easier and cheaper to go to a department or big box store and purchase a mass produced piece of wall decor this holiday season, rather than venturing to support a local artist.
By supporting local artists and artisans, shoppers funnel their money back into the community they live in, all while potentially changing the holiday outlook for the community member the art is purchased from.
For the artists at High Cotton Arts, the first step is getting people in the door this holiday season.
“Just come in the door. We have a lot of things that are affordable. I think people get scared and they they might not want to come in because they’re like, ‘oh, it’s an art gallery, I can’t afford that,’” said Sonya Gordon.
However, many artists in the gallery offer affordable prints and other items.
“There’s lots of $20 stuff in here, you you don’t have to buy a $500 piece of art, just buy something small and get to know the artist on a personal level,” Gordon said.
Gordon encourages the artists to keep smaller products on-hand that are more affordable for the average customer.
“I’ve told my artists, ‘look, get smaller stuff out there,’ and a lot of them do have smaller things for sale this year,” Gordon said.
Making a small purchase with a local artist establishes a connection for both the buyer and the artist.
“Next time they might come in and buy something bigger, or they might commission you to do something else,” Gordon said.
With inflation on the rise and many fearing recession, she says she understands people just aren’t buying art like they once were.
“I know the economy is probably putting a damper on things because everything is expensive and art is a luxury item in most people’s minds, but at the same time it is such a unique gift and it’s all local art here at High Cotton,” Gordon said. “I don’t think there’s any better or more personal type of gift to give someone.”
Locals can use this holiday season as an opportunity to connect with an Athens-Limestone artist, while gifting a unique present to a loved one.
High Cotton Arts Public Hours
Wednesdays and Thursdays — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 17, High Cotton will host a Deck the Halls Market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This event will offer live music, 25 percent off selected art pieces, free drawing of art by Gordon, Christmas goodies for shoppers, and art activities for kids of all ages,
“A fun, festive day full of art,” Gordon said.
By supporting High Cotton Arts, you support the Athens Arts League.
Athens Arts League is a nonprofit organization that supports artists, provides art education, and brings cultural events to Athens and Limestone County.
