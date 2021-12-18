Christmas is one of the most popular holidays each year in countries that celebrate the event. Beyond its religious meaning, the holiday has also become synonymous with children receiving presents under a tree from that “jolly old elf,” Santa Claus.
As residents wade through the sea of holiday cheer, they are reminded each year that many children coming from less fortunate families may not have quite the same experience as others.
That is where groups like the Athens Fire & Rescue Auxiliary come in. The Auxiliary is a nonprofit made of members of the Athens Fire & Rescue department that works to put on events like “Shop with a Firefighter” each year.
Shop with a Firefighter gives children coming from selected families a chance to pair with members of the nonprofit. They are given $150 to spend on themselves, with half allotted for clothing and school supplies, while the other half can be used on toys or anything else the child would like.
Auxiliary President Scott Jackson said Walmart and donations from groups like Steelcase help put on the event, as it is dependent on said donations taken up by the nonprofit each year.
Jackson said since the Christmas event was unable to be held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those funds were included this year. That allowed the Auxiliary to select 61 children to Shop with a Firefighter on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Jackson said there were so many children who participated this year that the firefighters had to call in volunteer reinforcements from their families and Steelcase employees to make sure each kid had someone to walk around the store with.
“We have done this event for several years,” Jackson said. “When we formed the Auxiliary (over 20 years ago) we wanted to outreach to the community.”
Jackson said the nonprofit began taking in donations for outreach work, and eventually Shop with a Firefighter was born.
He said the event started with 10 children. The Auxiliary then began reaching out to school counselors and asking if they knew of families that could use some help around Christmas time.
“Once people started catching on to what we were doing, Walmart got involved and it started growing,” Jackson said. “This year was our biggest year ever.”
Jackson said the importance of the event, what it means to the Auxiliary members and other volunteers was clearly shown when some kids got to the register with more items than their allotment would cover. He said the volunteers would take extra items to another register and cover them with their own money so the children could still receive what they wanted.
“It was awesome,” he said. “The fact that these kids are going to get something for Christmas they wouldn't have, it's like Santa Claus actually came for them.”
Jackson said members of the Auxiliary welcome anyone who would like to donate to the nonprofit's cause to visit Athens Fire Station No. 1 at 950 W Washington St. Monday through Friday.
Donations can also be mailed in at Athens Fire Auxiliary, P.O. Box 1089, Athens, AL 35612, though Jackson asked that checks not be specifically earmarked for “Shop with a Firefighter” so that funds can be used for other projects the nonprofit might work on in the future.
“The more we get, the more we reach out,” Jackson said. “We had enough money this year that we reached out to every school in Limestone County and asked if they knew someone who might could use our help.”
