A fire on Easter Ferry Road claimed the life of one Limestone County resident Christmas night, according to Coroner Mike West.
The call came in around 10:22 p.m. Christmas night by a neighbor who saw the house was on fire.
West Limestone Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene where irefighters found the person who diedupstairs.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this fire with the assistance of the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office. The body was taken to the forensic lab in Huntsville, West said.
“It is still under investigation as to the cause,” said Sheriff Josh McLaughlin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.