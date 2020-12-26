Many businesses and services are closed Christmas Day, but the work for first responders goes on, no matter what the holiday may be. Members of Athens Police Department remain on patrol on Christmas, but that does not mean they can't help spread some holiday cheer.
Behind the Badge – APD, a nonprofit, volunteer group made up of city officers, recently took money raised through donations and fundraisers to purchase Christmas gifts for children. The idea is to have officers give presents to kids they happen to come across while out on patrol during the holiday.
The department held the event for another year Friday.
Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the event has been in place for the past few years, and though it was scaled back this year due to COVID-19, it still took place.
“At midday or around the afternoon, officers will ride around and find kids out playing and hand them a gift,” Johnson said Thursday. “The officers love doing it, and the kids really enjoy it. We have had tremendous backing from citizens.”
Some of the donations used to purchase gifts came from the East Limestone Band, but also from random shoppers who happened to see the department buying gifts and gave them money on the spot when they heard about the event.
“It was so touching," Johnson said. “Some people walked up to us and asked what we were doing, and they just pulled out cash and gave it to us.”
Johnson said it feels awesome to be able to hand gifts to kids on Christmas.
“It allows officers and children to have a conversation,” he said. “Sometimes, when the gifts are footballs or basketballs, we have actually been able to play with them a bit. It gives officers an opportunity to have that interaction, and it's good to get out in the community and do something good.”
