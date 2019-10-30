Jack-o-lanterns may still be on your porch, but the organizers of the annual Trustmark Christmas Parade are feeling the holiday spirit.
Businesses, organizations and residents are being urged to turn in registration packets for the parade as soon as possible. They can be picked up at any of Trustmark's three Athens branches.
The deadline to submit the packets is Friday, Nov. 22. The parade will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in downtown Athens.
This year's theme is “Christmas Around the World.” The winning theme was submitted by Tanner Elementary School third grader Dayana Cruz Caldron. For her efforts, Cruz received a gift card, $100 for her class, $100 for the elementary school and she will also serve as junior grand marshal in the parade.
“To me, it's a great theme because it's an easy theme to work with,” said Trustmark President Betty Christopher.
Trustmark officials announced Tanner High School's marching band will lead the parade this year, and Limestone County Revenue Commissioner G. Brian Patterson will serve as grand marshal.
Patterson, who won election to the seat in 1998, officially took office in 1999. He and his employees have had a float in the parade each year since, and he's proud to say there have been a few first-place wins along the way.
“We spend hours and hours working on those floats,” he said, adding his office would have another entry this year.
Patterson, a lifelong Limestone resident, said it was “quite an honor” to be asked to grand marshal the event. As a toddler, Patterson rode in the rumble seat of a restored Model A in an Athens Christmas parade.
He described the event as a special one because it brings the community together. He loves riding on a float and seeing the excitement on the faces of children.
“I think it just helps you get into the Christmas spirit,” he said.
He's also looking forward to sharing another parade experience with his revenue commission staff and his family, which includes wife, Joy; two children, Douglas (Heather) Patterson and Brittany (Nathan) Wisehart; and five grandchildren, Rachel, Bradson, Blaire, Haley and Hattie.
“I'm just thankful God planted me in Limestone County and Athens, Alabama,” he said. “I'm thankful for my wife, children and grandchildren. I've been blessed with the absolute best staff, and I can't say enough about them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.