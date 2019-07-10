• Community conversation. Alabama Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America and St. James CPCA will hold a community conversation with children 6 tonight at St. James, 920 W. Moulton St., Decatur. Theme: "Character, Courage and Commitment: A Community Conversation with Our Children." Goal: To discuss concerns and questions brought up by local children. More information: 256-340-4824; 256-431-7926
• Fundraiser. Berea Baptist Church will host gospel singing to raise money for Project Life Saver, 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the church, 16779 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Featured acts include the Berea Choir, Dustin Taylor and Alliance Quartet.
• Temple anniversary celebration. The Hindu Culture Center of North Alabama will hold temple anniversary celebration and Bahuda Yatra Friday through Sunday, July 12–14, at 14800 Vishnu Way, Harvest. More information: 256-771-7730; www.hccna.com
• Revival. Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church will hold its annual revival 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, July 15–18. Guest evangelist will be the Rev. Timothy Woods, pastor of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church of Birmingham. Guest choirs will perform song service. Public invited.
• VBS. St. Mark Primitive Baptist Church will host vacation Bible school 6:30–8:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, July 15–18, at the church, 740 W. Sanderfer Road, Athens. "S.T.U. with Jesus" will feature classes for preschoolers to adults, with crafts, snacks, games and Bible training.
• Revival. Peace Missionary Baptist Church will host a revival series 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 17–19, at the church, 1214 Plainview Circle, Athens. Guest evangelist is Leroy Elliot of Chicago. Various choirs will furnish the song service each night. More information: Mike Bailey, 256-874-0565
• Preschool registration. New Life Assembly of God, 16768 U.S. 72, Athens, is enrolling students for its child-development program. The program, for children ages 6 weeks through prekindergarten, is 6 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Anyone who recommends someone else is eligible for $25 off the first week's tuition. More information: 256-232-6119; www.athensnewlife.com
• Food pantry. Full Gospel Tabernacle Community Christian Church will host a food pantry 4–7 p.m. Wednesdays at the church, 17470 Seven Mile Post Road, Athens. More information: Joseph Fifer, 256-262-3052
