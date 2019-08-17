• Addiction revival. The Gathering Place Worship Church will host an addiction-themed revival from 4-7 tonight at 26723 U.S. 72, Athens. Dr. Jevon Turner Sr. of TGPWC and Pastor Garret Taylor of Oasis Recovery Center will be keynote speakers. More information: Lori Masonia, 256-374-3202
• Women's day. Antioch Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America's Women Are Involved will mark Women's Day 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. Minister Geneva Benford of Frazier Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will be guest speaker.
• Singing. Nebo Community Church will host a singing and homemade ice cream supper 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at 17772 Nuclear Plant Road, Athens. One Voice will perform.
• Gospel meeting/revival. North Athens Church of Christ will hold its 2019 gospel meeting and revival Sunday-Thursday, Aug. 18-22, at the church, 19159 Alabama 127. Theme is "Earnestly Contend for the Faith." Sunday's events will include 8:30 a.m. radio ministry, 9 a.m. Bible study, 10 a.m. worship, noon-2:15 p.m. fellowship meal, and 2:30 p.m. afternoon worship service. Guest evangelist Floyd Rogers, minister of Blue Spring Road Church of Christ of Huntsville, will speak. Guest evangelists will also speak 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, including Tim Smith, Monday; Larry Williams, Tuesday; Cedric McNeal, Wednesday; and James Gray Sr., Thursday. Everyone invited. More information: Brother Sylvester Malone, 256-874-1941.
• Revival. Bright Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America will host a revival 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19-21 at the church at 11796 Mooresville Road, Madison. Monday: Bishop Elijah Gray; Tuesday: the Rev. Jarmon Leatherwood; and Wednesday: Minister Shawn Moore. Everyone invited. More information: Elder James Moore, 256-355-6253.
• Homecoming. Tanner United Methodist Church will host homecoming services 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the church, 19607 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Tanner. The Rev. Jason Greene will speak. A covered-dish lunch will follow.
• Annual revival. Lakeview United Methodist Church will hold its annual revival 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27-29. Pastor Charles Johnson of Oak Grove Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will speak Tuesday, Aug. 27; Pastor John Irvin of Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, Wednesday, Aug. 28; and Pastor James Childress of Triana Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America, Thursday, Aug. 29.
Church briefs must be submitted in writing, either on a form available at The News Courier office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, or by sending an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or a fax to 256-233-7753.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.