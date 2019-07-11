Church Bulletin 2

Fundraiser. Berea Baptist Church will host gospel singing to raise money for Project Life Saver, 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the church, 16779 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Featured acts include the Berea Choir, Dustin Taylor and Alliance Quartet.

Temple anniversary celebration. The Hindu Culture Center of North Alabama will hold temple anniversary celebration and Bahuda Yatra Friday through Sunday, July 12–14, at 14800 Vishnu Way, Harvest. More information: 256-771-7730; www.hccna.com

Revival. Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church will hold its annual revival 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, July 15–18. Guest evangelist will be the Rev. Timothy Woods, pastor of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church of Birmingham. Guest choirs will perform song service. Public invited.

VBS. St. Mark Primitive Baptist Church will host vacation Bible school 6:30–8:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, July 15–18, at the church, 740 W. Sanderfer Road, Athens. "S.T.U. with Jesus" will feature classes for preschoolers to adults, with crafts, snacks, games and Bible training.

Revival. Peace Missionary Baptist Church will host a revival series 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 17–19, at the church, 1214 Plainview Circle, Athens. Guest evangelist is Leroy Elliot of Chicago. Various choirs will furnish the song service each night. More information: Mike Bailey, 256-874-0565

Preschool registration. New Life Assembly of God, 16768 U.S. 72, Athens, is enrolling students for its child-development program. The program, for children ages 6 weeks through prekindergarten, is 6 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Anyone who recommends someone else is eligible for $25 off the first week's tuition. More information: 256-232-6119; www.athensnewlife.com

Food pantry. Full Gospel Tabernacle Community Christian Church will host a food pantry 4–7 p.m. Wednesdays at the church, 17470 Seven Mile Post Road, Athens. More information: Joseph Fifer, 256-262-3052

