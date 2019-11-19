Two area churches have joined Samaritan's Purse in collecting shoeboxes filled with gifts for children in need across the world as part of Operation Christmas Child.
New Hope Baptist Church in Athens and First Baptist Church in Ardmore join Clements Baptist Church in Athens as the official drop-off locations for Operation Christmas Child in Limestone County. The annual drive collects shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, hygiene items and more to be distributed across the globe.
"It's a fantastic ministry and a great way for people to get involved and really make a difference," said Deborah Ward, project leader at New Hope Baptist.
National Collection Week ends Nov. 25 this year, and area volunteers aim to collect more than 34,075 gifts. The overall goal is 11 million children reached in 2019.
Ward said the rules are relatively simple: take an empty shoebox or plastic container of shoebox-size; fill with items that aren't liquid, breakable, food or toothpaste; secure the lid to the box with a rubber band around the middle; and drop it off.
"We call it a 'wow' item," Ward said. "A special toy or something that a child can enjoy. It can range from a (flattened) soccer ball with a pump to a stuffed animal. ... Sometimes there are just practical items like shoes, socks, maybe shirts and shorts — things they can actually wear."
In a few cases, Ward said, children receive school supplies that are crucial for their education. In another case, a girl was so enamored by a pair of lace socks she received that she made it a point to track down and visit the family who provided them years later.
"It's amazing to see the local community rally together for a global impact," said OCC Regional Director Shelli Wishard. "We see all ages getting involved — and more and more every year."
For those who would rather participate online, visit samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to browse and fill a virtual shoebox. Shoppers can also add a a photo and personal note of encouragement.
For $9 per shoebox, participants can also track their box to its destination. For more information about participating in Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ or call 770-777-9342.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan's Purse, an international Christmas relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. Operation Christmas Child aims to demonstrate God's love in a tangible way and teach children about Jesus Christ. According to a statement about the project, more than 168 million shoeboxes have been delivered to children in more than 160 countries since the project began in 1993.
Drop-off hours
Each location has its own list of available hours for drop-off. They are as follows:
• Clements Baptist, 8690 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 5:30–7:30 p.m. today and Thursday, 1:30–3:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1:30–4 p.m. Friday, 9–12 a.m. Saturday, 1–5 p.m. Sunday and 8–10 a.m. Monday;
• First Baptist, 26670 Fifth St., Ardmore — 4–7 p.m. today and Thursday, 3–6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–noon Saturday, 2–4 p.m. Sunday and 9–11 a.m. Monday; and
• New Hope Baptist, 13110 Mooresville Road, Athens — 10 a.m.–noon Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 3–6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1–6 p.m. Sunday and 9–11 a.m. Monday.
