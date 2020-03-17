Those who voted in the Republican primary or did not vote at all and wish to apply for an absentee ballot in the primary runoff election should apply sooner rather than later.
Absentee ballots are a way for registered voters who cannot make it to a polling place to exercise their right to vote. Limestone County Circuit Clerk Brad Curnutt said people often wait until the last minute to apply for an absentee ballot, which means they might not have time left to get their ballot turned in.
“That's the problem I run into with all elections,” Curnutt said. “With the last election, the last day to vote (absentee) was Feb. 27, and I was getting applications on the 27th asking me to mail it to a student at Auburn, or a student in New Jersey. If you send it to me on the last day like that, it probably is not going to happen.”
The only two races on the Limestone ballot will be the U.S. Senate race between Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville and the Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2 judge's race between Beth Kellum and Will Smith. Secretary of State John Merrill announced Friday the election is still set for March 31 despite multiple cases of COVID-19 being confirmed in the state.
On Monday, Merrill announced he was seeking an emergency opinion on whether to postpone the runoff election. If it is postponed, Curnutt said absentee applications would still be valid.
If it is not postponed, the last day to apply for absentee ballots will be Thursday, March 26. Voters will have until Monday, March 30 to hand-deliver a completed ballot. Mailed ballots must be postmarked Monday, March 30.
To apply for a ballot, registered voters can visit Curnutt's office on the first floor of the Limestone County Courthouse or download an application online by visiting votelimestone.com, clicking on the "Voter Information" tab, then selecting "Absentee Voting."
Voters can apply for, fill out and cast an absentee ballot at the court clerk's office, or they can have a ballot mailed to them for filling out at home. Completed ballots should be mailed to Brad Curnutt, Absentee Election Manager, 200 W. Washington St., Athens, AL 35611.
