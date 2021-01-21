An intersection in Athens that has become known as potentially hazardous will soon be getting an upgrade in the name of public safety.
The City Council unanimously passed a resolution at its meeting Jan. 11 to put up safety lighting at the intersection of Lucas Ferry Road and Hobbs Street.
Council member Dana Henry, who represents District 4, said as she was campaigning ahead of the election last summer she heard from residents in the area that the intersection was known as a place for traffic accidents.
In fact, Henry said she and her son have both been involved in accidents where they were struck, years apart, at that intersection.
“Lucas Ferry Road, a long time ago, was kind of a rural road,” Henry said. “Now it has become a traffic artery, and speeding is an ongoing issue. That particular intersection seems to be a hotbed for accidents. People blow through the four-way stop there all the time.”
Henry brought up her concerns after the election, and City Engineer Michael Griffin said after a traffic study he recommended taking some kind of action at the intersection.
“Some people don't know the stop sign is coming up there, and people will do a rolling stop there while not paying attention to the traffic,” he said.
Griffin said the safety lighting includes solar-powered panels that flash LED lights notifying people that a stop sign is coming up. He said the city was somewhat restricted on its options at that intersection because a 200-year-old tree that sits there is protected.
He said if the city decides to further upgrade safety measures at that intersection in the future, the new safety lighting will be easy to move and use where needed. He said the lighting is on order and must still be manufactured, but the city should have it in about a month.
Henry said the same type of lighting was placed at the intersection of Nick Davis and Oakdale roads.
“Since Lucas Ferry Road is a direct route to (U.S.) 72, all the neighborhoods on the road feed onto it and increase traffic,” she said. “That intersection is deceptively open, but there are things there that impede your view. It's been an ongoing issue, and I'm glad we are able to get something done about it.”
