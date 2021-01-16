2021 is setting up to be a record-setter for Athens roads, as the City Council has unanimously approved its largest paving project schedule yet.
Officially dubbed the City of Athens Bituminous Plant Mix Paving Schedule, the city will be working with Reed Contracting Services on the project. Multiple roads across all five districts will receive work as part of the $1,878,292 effort paid for from the Capital Infrastructure Project Fund.
“I think $1.8 million is the most we've ever done (on a road paving project),” Councilman Chris Seibert said.
City Engineer Michael Griffin said the city will do work on “worst-case” roads first, so funds will not be split completely evenly across the five districts. He said this schedule probably represents a year and a half of work.
“I want to make sure we are objective as a city, and that, regardless of district, our dollars are going to the city streets that need the most work,” Seibert said.
Seibert said he recognized that road paving schedules will never be “perfectly balanced” from district to district, but as long as the city continues selecting areas to focus on using “objective criteria,” he is OK with it.
Griffin and Mayor Ronnie Marks said the schedule can be added to in the future if need be.
“The encouraging part about this is if you as a council member see anything you think needs to be looked at, let us know and we will adjust,” Marks said.
Road work ahead
The following are part of the paving schedule approved by the Council:
• District 1 — Cantera Drive, East Yorkshire Drive, Saratoga Drive, Travertine Drive and Holland and East;
• District 2 — Canebrake Lane, French Way, Grace Avenue, Hall Road, Indian Trace Road, Lindsay Lane between U.S. 72 and Indian Trace, Line Road, Piney Creek Drive, Stewart Drive and West Yorkshire Drive;
• District 3 — Annie Ruth Jamar Street, Black's Landing, Caldwell Lane, Highland Street, Houston Place subdivision, Jefferson Street (south of U.S. 72 to Durham), Plainview Circle, Townsend Street/Sanderfer Street/Batts Street/14th Street/Rodgers Drive and Westview Avenue;
• District 4 — Ezell Street subdivision, Canterbury Circle/Santana Drive, Market Street West from Hine Street to New Cut Road, Park Lane, Reynard Street, Schilling Street, Suffield Street and Vestavia Estates; and
• District 5 — Airport Road West, Box Street, Hayden Street subdivision, Malone Circle and Racheal's Loop.
Roads on the schedule that span multiple districts include North Beaty, West Strain Road, Bridgeforth Street, Plato Jones Street (west of Hine Street), Vine Street and Brownsferry Road from U.S. 72 to Houston Street.
