The subject of maps and geographic information systems may not seem exciting, but most people would be surprised by the role it plays in the continued growth in Athens and Limestone County.
At Monday's Athens City Council meeting, GIS coordinator Micah Cochran spoke to the council about the need for updated data, which is captured via airplane. That data is then used to create maps, most of which are available to the public on the city's website.
The interactive maps are broken down in several categories. Cochran said the data is used for a number of reasons, including for utility and industrial projects.
“This photography is used every day of the year,” he told the council. “Surveyors and engineers can purchase data for private projects.”
Cochran said if there are questions that arise about zoning, he can also use the maps to quickly determine how a tract is zoned.
“We can see, in the event of an alcohol application, how far away it is from parks or day cares,” he said.
Cochran said it can also be used to determine if someone has modified property without a permit.
Athens Gas Department Manager Steve Carter said his department uses the maps every day for service location requests.
“For the average person, it enables you to look at your property or property you're thinking about buying. I used it when I was buying property to find out what was nearby,” Cochran said. “We have a lot of people moving in who aren't familiar with the area. You can find out if there's a cemetery or if it's close to an industrial property.”
At Monday's meeting, the council approved spending $48,000 to cover the cost of the new flyover data. The city's contribution will be paid over three years at a rate of $16,000 per year.
Cochran said the entire cost of the flyover is estimated at $180,000, but the cost will be paid by the GIS Consortium, a group consisting of the city, Limestone County, Athens Utilities, Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority, Limestone County Emergency Management Agency, Athens-Limestone E911, Limestone County Schools and Athens City Schools.
So why use a plane instead of a drone? Cochran said a plane is able to get higher and collect a larger area of data, as opposed to a drone. He added he's been looking into using drones more, but he was doubtful they could replicate what a plane can do.
Cochran said the Consortium would issue requests for proposals for the project. He hopes a contract can be finalized in January, with the next flyover occurring between January and March.
Prior to the council's vote, Mayor Ronnie Marks urged council members to take action on the project.
“There's not a day that goes by we don't use it,” he said.
Visit https://bit.ly/35hwwnM to see the interactive maps.
