Citing concerns over its internal accounting practices, the Athens City Council on Monday voted to cut the city's appropriation to the Athens-Limestone Public Library by $30,000.
The library had requested $135,000 for fiscal year 2020. The council provided the library $130,000 in the current fiscal year. On Monday, the council approved an appropriation of $100,000.
During the work session, Council President Harold Wales read a statement concerning the decision to cut the library's funding. He cited “serious concerns about the financial management and operation of the library” as a reason for the cut.
He also pointed out the library is governed by a board of trustees, which are all appointed by the City Council. He said the decision to cut the library's funding was meant to “send a message” to the five-person board.
“If the library board addresses and resolves these concerns to the council's satisfaction, the City Council will certainly consider reinstating the library's former level of funding, possible as early as midyear,” Wales said.
Following the meeting, Library Director Paula Laurita said she was hopeful the council would reconsider restoring the library's funding. She said she did not want to have an adversarial relationship with the council or the Limestone County Commission, which also voted to reduce the library's appropriation by $30,000 over questions about the financial management of the facility.
She welcomed the commission and members of the council to work with the board to clear up any concerns they may have and to also attending quarterly meetings of the library board.
“If (elected officials) aren't getting something they need, we'll be happy to provide it,” Laurita said. “For every purchase we make, we have invoices and receipts.”
